CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

The members of the group Fifty Fifty have filed for the termination of their exclusive contacts
The CEO of the company ATTRAKT, Jeon Hong Joon has claimed that he wants the members of the K-pop group Fifty Fifty to return. The members of the group have filed for the termination of their contacts, claiming the agency violated several terms.

Speaking to Star News on July 11, he said: “We have to allow the members to promote as soon as possible.”


However, he continued to insist that the agency dispute is due to the members being manipulated by The Givers‘ Ahn Sung Il.

“I can only say that we are here because Ahn Sung Il and his employee gaslighted the members. On July 19, we sent them a request for proof of contents, but after saying that he didn’t see it because he was in a conference, I haven’t been able to get in contact with him since July 20. I can’t get in contact with the members either, but I think Ahn Sung Il continues to be in contact with them.”

He claimed that he wishes to reconcile with the group members as well as their families. “To be honest, two of the members are minors, and their parents aren’t familiar with this industry. How could they know about the situation? These are things that I can understand, and my only wish is to reconcile and have a fresh new start.”

