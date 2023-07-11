 
Liam Payne revealed his latest tattoo, showcasing his new ink

London-based tattoo artists Miles Langford and Pablo, known as Certified Letter Boy, collaborated on this piece. They shared photos and a video of the expansive chest tattoo on Instagram, captioned "Lettering for @liampayne." Langford and Pablo have previously tattooed the Beckham brothers Cruz and Romeo.

The tattoo features the phrase "where dark meets lighT" in a traditional tattoo font. It is located on the 29-year-old musician's chest, with a slight gap between the words. Rather than solid black or outlined lettering, the tattoo cleverly transitions from light to dark, creating an ombré effect.

Payne reposted the artists' Instagram post on his own Story, offering a closer look at the tattoo's significance. In his caption, he emphasized the capitalization of the first and last letters of the phrase, although he did not explain the reasoning behind this stylistic choice.

Expressing his gratitude, the "Strip That Down" artist mentioned that he enjoys spending time with the artists and getting inked by them.

