 
menu menu menu

Brazilian football mourns tragic death of fan struck by bottle

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Smoke hangs in the air after police in Brazil used pepper spray and stun grenades to control rival fans fighting at a soccer stadium.—twitter
Smoke hangs in the air after police in Brazil used pepper spray and stun grenades to control rival fans fighting at a soccer stadium.—twitter

The Brazilian football community is in mourning following the tragic death of Gabriela Anelli, a Palmeiras fan who was struck by a glass bottle outside a stadium. A minute's silence will be observed at matches in Brazil's top-flight league to pay tribute to the 23-year-old fan.

The incident occurred when a brawl broke out between Palmeiras and Flamengo supporters outside the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo. Anelli was in a queue when a bottle was thrown, causing a severe cut to her neck. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she tragically succumbed to her injuries two days later.

Anelli's brother expressed gratitude for the support received and shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, stating that his sister had "gone to live with God in heaven." Ednaldo Rodrigues, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), condemned the incident and vowed to collaborate with relevant authorities to prevent such "criminal and sad episodes" from recurring.

In honour of Anelli, a minute's silence will be observed at all matches during the 15th round of the Brazilian championship, as announced by Rodrigues. He emphasised that football should be a space for passion, not for criminals who perpetrate acts of violence.

During the brawl, the police also faced attacks with glass bottles and resorted to using pepper spray to restore order. Unfortunately, the spray affected the players inside the stadium, leading to two interruptions in the first half of the match due to their discomfort.

Players, including Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, expressed their condolences and called for an end to violence in football. Jesus described the incident as a sad day for Brazilian football, emphasising the need for reflection and unity to combat such acts. Palmeiras and Flamengo, the clubs involved, issued statements expressing their solidarity with Anelli's family and condemning the senseless violence.

The police spokesperson announced that the individual responsible for throwing the bottle has been arrested and will face charges of intentional homicide. The incident has prompted a broader conversation about fan safety and the urgent need to address violence within football stadiums.

More From Sports:

Liton, Shoriful shine as Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash

Liton, Shoriful shine as Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025

Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025
Tyson Fury set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia
'Arguably best EVER': Rooney snubs Ronaldo by heaping praise on Messi

'Arguably best EVER': Rooney snubs Ronaldo by heaping praise on Messi
Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits

Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits
New York Times shutters sports desk, shifts coverage to The Athletic

New York Times shutters sports desk, shifts coverage to The Athletic
'Made an era': Former rival lauds Lionel Messi

'Made an era': Former rival lauds Lionel Messi
FIFA ends Zimbabwe suspension ahead of World Cup qualifiers

FIFA ends Zimbabwe suspension ahead of World Cup qualifiers
What is Wimbledon curfew and how is it disappointing fans?

What is Wimbledon curfew and how is it disappointing fans?
Russian Tennis star Andreeva refuses to shake umpire's hand

Russian Tennis star Andreeva refuses to shake umpire's hand
International League T20 unveils retention list for second season

International League T20 unveils retention list for second season
I'm better than Ronaldo, Messi in terms of representing national team: Indian footballer

I'm better than Ronaldo, Messi in terms of representing national team: Indian footballer
Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach quarter-final

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach quarter-final
Australia to keep all options on table for fourth Ashes Test

Australia to keep all options on table for fourth Ashes Test
WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen

WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen
What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?

What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?
Major victory for women as Iran allows them to attend top league matches in stadium

Major victory for women as Iran allows them to attend top league matches in stadium