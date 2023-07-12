 
Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl with rapper boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka, pro-tennis player and four times Gland Slam winner has embraced motherhood by welcoming a baby into the world in Los Angeles with her rapper boyfriend Cordae.

People magazine quoted a source telling the publication about Osaka and her daughter, "They are doing well."

The couple revealed the exciting news of expecting a new family member back in January on Instagram.

In June, the Grand Slam winner celebrate a princess-themed baby shower revealing that she was expecting a baby girl. The photos shared on Instagram saw her posing while surrounded by purple and pink balloons.

In an interview with People magazine earlier this year, the legendary tennis player teased her thoughts about the baby's name.

She said, "We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something unique than traditional."

She added that she had tons of cravings throughout her pregnancy but expressed surprise at not craving anything extraordinary.

Osaka continued that she wants to be the best version of herself for her daughter. 

She said, "Obviously, I've never been a mother before so I'm taking it day by day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of."

Osaka has also vowed to be back on the tennis field after giving birth to her daughter. 

