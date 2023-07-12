Stephen Hough makes hilarious comments after being Knighted by King Charles

British musician Stephen Hough has left everyone in stitches with a joke after being knighted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Sir Stephen, who is made a Knight Bachelor by the newly crowned King, couldn’t resist a cheeky quip involving the 74-year-old monarch as he tweeted: "I still have my head."

The musician, who was among the cohort, cracked a joke on Twitter about the moment the King raised a sword to his shoulder to induct him as a Knight Bachelor.

“Today with King Charles at Windsor Castle. I still have my head ... @RoyalFamily,” Hough captioned the photo in a post that’s already been liked over a thousand times.

On Tuesday, King Charles presented a slew of ceremonial honours, recognising individuals from across the UK and Commonwealth for exemplary service to their respective fields.



The royal family shared a congratulatory message on their social media accounts after the investiture ceremony.



“Well done to all who were presented with Honours at this morning's Investiture at Windsor Castle!” courtiers wrote, posting more photos from the exciting ceremony.

Hough was reportedly awarded a knighthood for services to music on Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours List in June 2022, coinciding with her Platinum Jubilee. The pianist had previously been recognised as a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) and became the first British-born classical composer to be knighted in 46 years.

