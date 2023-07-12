 
Lionel Messi excited for new challenge at Inter Miami

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2023

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022, Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World Cup. —REUTERS

Lionel Messi has expressed his contentment with his decision to join Inter Miami and stated his eagerness to embrace a fresh challenge. The 36-year-old arrived in the United States on Tuesday in preparation for his official presentation as an Inter Miami player, which is set to take place at a special event on Sunday.

In an interview with Argentinian TV, Messi affirmed, "I'm happy with the decision we made. I'm ready and eager to face the new challenge." He emphasised that his mentality and approach to the game will remain unchanged, and he will continue to give his utmost both for himself and the club, striving to perform at the highest level.

Inter Miami is making elaborate arrangements to commemorate the arrival of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. The club has scheduled a special event for Messi's presentation at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The event promises an evening of exciting entertainment, on-pitch speeches, and more. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to attend the event free of charge, as stated by the club.

Upon joining Inter Miami, Messi will reunite with his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, as well as former Argentina coach Gerardo Martino. Their reunion at the club adds another layer of familiarity and shared history among the team.

Fans can anticipate Messi's debut for Inter Miami on July 21 in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul. The match will mark the beginning of Messi's journey with the club as he aims to contribute his exceptional talent and expertise to their on-field endeavours.

Messi's arrival has generated immense excitement and anticipation among Inter Miami supporters and the wider football community. As he embarks on this new chapter, all eyes will be on the legendary Argentine to see how he adapts to the challenges and opportunities presented by Major League Soccer and the vibrant football culture in the United States.

