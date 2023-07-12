Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will never divorce his wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert and author has claimed.



Amid rumours Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage was crumbling, royal commentator and author Petronella Wyatt believes the royal couple can’t split.

The Cheat Sheet, per GB News, quoted Petronella Wyatt as saying Meghan and Harry’s break up doesn’t seem likely because of the custody laws in America and the Duke of Sussex strained relationship with his estranged brother Prince William.

Asked whether the Duke would return to Britain if he and Meghan split up, Petronella Wyatt can’t see that happening.

She said, “He has no intention of ever coming back [to England]. He’s burnt all his bridges … his children who are American citizens will be brought up as Americans … What would happen to the children because there are the American custody laws?

“Also the relations between him and William are so atrocious. Let’s say in 10 years’ time William is king or in 15 years, I cannot see Harry coming back to Britain when his brother is king.”