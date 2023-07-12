 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will never divorce his wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert and author has claimed.

Amid rumours Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage was crumbling, royal commentator and author Petronella Wyatt believes the royal couple can’t split.

The Cheat Sheet, per GB News, quoted Petronella Wyatt as saying Meghan and Harry’s break up doesn’t seem likely because of the custody laws in America and the Duke of Sussex strained relationship with his estranged brother Prince William.

Asked whether the Duke would return to Britain if he and Meghan split up, Petronella Wyatt can’t see that happening.

She said, “He has no intention of ever coming back [to England]. He’s burnt all his bridges … his children who are American citizens will be brought up as Americans … What would happen to the children because there are the American custody laws?

“Also the relations between him and William are so atrocious. Let’s say in 10 years’ time William is king or in 15 years, I cannot see Harry coming back to Britain when his brother is king.”

More From Entertainment:

Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes? video

Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination
Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’

Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle very ‘nervous’ for THIS reason video

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle very ‘nervous’ for THIS reason
Tom Holland likes making movies but admits disliking 'Hollywood'

Tom Holland likes making movies but admits disliking 'Hollywood'
Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise was her ‘health-and-safety guy’ on ‘MI 7’ set video

Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise was her ‘health-and-safety guy’ on ‘MI 7’ set

Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report

Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report
Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’

Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis
Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour
Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos video

Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news
Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws video

Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws
Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out

Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out
Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’ video

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’
Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’
Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture