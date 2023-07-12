Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy ‘can’t wait’ to see ‘Barbie’ in cinema





Despite his film Oppenheimer being in competition with it at the box office, Cillian Murphy has confirmed that he intends to watch the new Barbie movie.

The 47-year-old actor expressed his enthusiasm for Barbie and even considers it a positive thing that both movies are releasing on the same day.



“I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie 100% — I can’t wait to see it,” Murphy said in an interview with IGN on Tuesday. “I think it's just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day.”

He added, “Yeah, you can spend the whole day in the cinema — what’s better than that?”

Just like the fans, Cillian Murphy is also excited about his upcoming film Oppenheimer and the new Barbie movie. This enthusiasm has translated into a surge in bookings for a unique double-feature experience of the two films at theaters.

According to recent reports, more than 20,000 tickets have already been sold at AMC Theaters for viewers to watch both movies on the same day during their opening weekend on July 21.

Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led the Manhattan Project during World War II to create an atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus.