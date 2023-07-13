 
Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian delighted fans as she teased her family will release their own Christmas album.

In the latest teaser for the next episode of The Kardashians, Kim is seen wearing headphones and taking her place in front of a microphone in what looks like a recording studio.

The mother-of-four, 42, says in the voiceover: "We've all been talking about doing a Christmas album."

The teaser trailer for the eighth episode of season three of the hit Hulu show also sees Khloe addressing the camera saying: "I love mothering people. I don't know if they like that or not."

Kim seems to have a secret, telling her mother, Kris: "I have some very important news" before the trailer ends.

But the focus of the teaser seems to be the possible holiday album, with The Kardashians Twitter posting: "Feeling Merry?" earlier today with the video.

