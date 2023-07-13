Blinken and Chinese diplomat meet in Jakarta to navigate rivalry

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Chinese diplomat Wang Yi meet in Bali on July 9, 2022. AFP/File

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta in a crucial development that underscores the escalating tensions between the United States and China.

The meeting comes as officials from both nations gather in Indonesia for ASEAN meetings, marking the latest in a series of interactions between the rival superpowers. The talks aim to manage the strained relationship and prevent further conflict.

During their second meeting in as many months, Blinken and Wang will engage in discussions on the sidelines of the ASEAN-plus-three foreign minister talks. The meeting's significance lies in the flurry of recent diplomacy between the world's two largest economies, which have been grappling with numerous issues, including China's regional assertiveness and US restrictions on semiconductor exports.



While both countries acknowledge the need to manage the relationship, no breakthroughs are expected at this stage. The primary goal is to prevent friction from escalating into outright conflict. As one analyst suggests, "It's about managing the competition...trying to prevent things from spiraling out of control."

The meeting follows Blinken's historic visit to Beijing last month, the first by a US Secretary of State in five years. President Xi Jinping, along with Wang and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, met with Blinken during the visit. These engagements, along with recent visits by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry, highlight the ongoing efforts to stabilise the intense rivalry between the superpowers.

However, it is important to note that tensions remain high, as evidenced by recent events. Microsoft's revelation of Chinese hackers breaching US government email accounts, including those of the State Department, has added another layer of complexity to the already strained relations. Nevertheless, both sides are keen to continue diplomatic engagements, with hopes of a potential summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year.

The Jakarta meetings, involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partner countries, provide a platform for Blinken and Wang to address their countries' respective interests and concerns. While the focus of the discussions may be on managing conflicts, the meetings also aim to foster stability and explore avenues for cooperation.