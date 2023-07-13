 
menu menu menu

Pakistan-owned Washington building sold for $7.1m

By
Wajid Ali Syed

|July 13, 2023

Notice pasted at the entrance of the building. — By reporter
Notice pasted at the entrance of the building. — By reporter

  • Crumbling Pakistan-owned building finally sold out.
  • Diplomatic status of building was revoked in 2018.
  • It was declared 'blighted property" by local govt.

WASHINGTON: After months of efforts, Pakistan finally sold a historic building — vacant since 2003 — in the US capital for $7.1 million, it emerged on Thursday.

The property has been purchased by a Pakistani businessman named Hafeez Khan.

The government of the District of Columbia had downgraded the property classification of the Pakistan Embassy-owned building, which was up for sale for the past few months, inevitably increasing taxes on its assessed value as well.

The local authorities had changed the class status of this old, and now crumbling building owned by the Pakistani government.

The famous R Street building, which used to be a chancery in the past, was put up for auction late last year, after which the government received three bids.

However, the complete bidding process was later cancelled by the Pakistani authorities without giving any reason. The highest bidder had offered $6.8 million for the property, which sits in the heart of the city. Pre-auction evaluation of the building on an "as is" basis was set for $4.5 million as a benchmark.

The building has been unoccupied for well over a decade. Its diplomatic status was also revoked in 2018, which made it liable to pay taxes to the local government.

Building status downgraded

The local authorities had further downgraded the property status earlier this year, putting more burden on the national kitty. 

The real estate categorisation, according to building codes here, is listed as follows:

  • Class 1 - improved residential real property that is occupied and is used exclusively for non-transient residential dwelling purposes;
  • Class 2- Commercial property;
  • Class 3 - Vacant property;
  • Class 4 - Blighted property.

Official documents from the District of Columbia revealed that the Pakistani government did not get any tax relief on that property from 2018 onwards. 

Subsequently, in 2018 and 2019, the building was first categorised as Class 2 because it was commercial and was then placed into Class 3 because it was vacant from 2020 to 2022.

In April 2023, the building's property classification was further downgraded, and it has now been designated Class 4 for its deteriorated condition.

The local government's Department of Buildings determines a building as blighted if it's unsafe, unsanitary, or otherwise determined to threaten the community's health, safety, or general welfare.

The building department determines this status based on the following factors:

  • Is the building boarded up?
  • Are doors, windows, and other openings weather-tight and secured against?
  • Are exterior walls free of holes, graffiti, and rotting material?
  • Are all exposed metal and wood surfaces protected from decay by paint, or another weather-coating material?
  • Are all balconies, porches, signs, and similar features safe and sound?

It's also pertinent to mention that Class 3 is taxed at $5 per $100 of assessed value, and Class 4 is taxed at $10.00 per $100 of assessed value. 

Since it was not looked after properly, the building deteriorated, even though then-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani approved the repairs through a $7 million loan from the National Bank of Pakistan in 2010.

More From Pakistan:

Report identifies Pakistan as 'highly vulnerable' to climate change impacts

Report identifies Pakistan as 'highly vulnerable' to climate change impacts
Three soldiers martyred in Sui operation

Three soldiers martyred in Sui operation

Five more soldiers martyred in Zhob garrison attack, toll rises to nine

Five more soldiers martyred in Zhob garrison attack, toll rises to nine
48,000 affected due to flood in River Ravi: Punjab CM

48,000 affected due to flood in River Ravi: Punjab CM
PTI sacks Pervez Khattak for asking workers to quit former ruling party

PTI sacks Pervez Khattak for asking workers to quit former ruling party
SAPM Malik, Ambassador Blome agree on broad-based Pak-US engagement

SAPM Malik, Ambassador Blome agree on broad-based Pak-US engagement
Elections to be held in October or November as govt completes tenure in August: PM

Elections to be held in October or November as govt completes tenure in August: PM

British-Pakistani announced new chair of NCS Trust

British-Pakistani announced new chair of NCS Trust

Pindi man dies by suicide over Rs13,000 debt owed to online loan sharks

Pindi man dies by suicide over Rs13,000 debt owed to online loan sharks
Dasu terror attack 'mastermind' killed in Afghanistan

Dasu terror attack 'mastermind' killed in Afghanistan
Army, FC called in as conflict in Kurram's Parachinar intensifies

Army, FC called in as conflict in Kurram's Parachinar intensifies

More rains: Fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

More rains: Fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow
4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured in 'dastardly' Zhob attack: ISPR

4 soldiers martyred, 5 injured in 'dastardly' Zhob attack: ISPR
UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
Muharram chand 2023: When will new Islamic year begin?

Muharram chand 2023: When will new Islamic year begin?
Police dismiss two cases against Umar Farooq Zahoor by ex-wife Sophia Mirza

Police dismiss two cases against Umar Farooq Zahoor by ex-wife Sophia Mirza
IMF set to hold crucial board meeting on Pakistan bailout deal today

IMF set to hold crucial board meeting on Pakistan bailout deal today
Not asking Pakistan to choose between US and China: State Dept

Not asking Pakistan to choose between US and China: State Dept