This Pakistani family of 9 holds unique world record

The family photo of Ameer Ali Mangi and Khudeja. — Guinness World Records

Sharing the same surname is not something new when we talk about a family, but this household from Pakistan has much more in common than just the last name.



It is naturally exciting for someone to meet their birthday twin, and having a family member with the same birthdate is also not uncommon.

However, it would be quite a celebration if multiple members of a family had the same birthdates.

So it is for this family of nine people in Larkana who all were born on the same date of the same month.

The unique family, consisting of Ameer Ali Mangi (father), Khudeja (mother) and their seven children Sindhoo, Sasui and Sapna (twin girls), Aamir, Ambar and Ammar and Ahmar (twin brothers) was recognised by the Guinness World Records for having this special thing about them.

All of them were born on August 1, creating a world record for being the most family members born on the same day.

The date is extra special for Ameer and Khudeja as it’s also their wedding anniversary as they were married on their birthday in 1991, exactly one year before their eldest daughter was born.

The couple saw it as a “gift from God" when their children were conceived and born naturally on the same date.

Ameer says, “it was all natural, from Allah,” and he didn’t intentionally plan for his children to be born on the same day.

And this is not all which is unique about this family, as its members hold two other records.

The seven Mangi children also hold the record for the most siblings born on the same day.

As per the Guinness World Records, the title was previously held by five children from the USA's Cummins family, who were all born on February 20 between 1952 and 1966.

This was the only verified example of a family producing five children with coincident birthdays until discovered by Guinness.

Meanwhile, being two sets of twins with coincident birthdays, Sasui and Sapna, and Ammar and Ahmar, equal the record for the most twin siblings born on the same day.

“Earlier we used to celebrate our birthdays in a simple manner, but now we do it a lot more and with a lot of happiness,” said Sasui.

However, the birthday cake is one for sure instead of nine different cakes.