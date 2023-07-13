Sex pics probe: More allegations against Huw Edwards

BBC journalist Huw Edwards speaks in front of a camera in Downing Street in central London on September 5, 2022. — AFP

Merely a day after Huw Edwards was revealed to the world as the unknown BBC presenter accused of soliciting pornographic photographs from a UK-based minor, more allegations seem to be on the horizon.

The Sun, the publication that first published the story that has caused public outrage, has recently professed to be in ownership of a dossier "containing serious and wide-ranging allegations" Huw Edwards — some of these it claims are from BBC personnel.

However, the newspaper claims to have "no plans" to publish more allegations about Edwards.

In an explosive revelation last week, The Sun broke the story of an unnamed presenter paying over £30,000 pounds for sexually explicit images of a teenager.

More allegations were made as speculations spread regarding the presenter, and the broadcaster remained mum over his identity.

Finally, Edwards's wife named him as the BBC presenter at the centre of the scandal, adding that he was in the hospital with "serious mental issues".

A former editor of the publication claimed that after "inflicting terror" on Edwards, The Sun is facing a "crisis".

However, the publication claimed it would cooperate with BBC.

"The allegations published by The Sun were always very serious. Further serious allegations have emerged in the past few days," a spokesperson said.

"We will provide the BBC team with a confidential and redacted dossier containing serious and wide-ranging allegations which we have received, including some from BBC personnel."

Did not allege criminality

As two police forces denied pursuing action against Edwards since no evidence of criminal offences has been found, The Sun spokesperson further said the newspaper had never alleged criminality.

The spokesperson added that the paper had neither mentioned the name of the presenter nor the alleged victim, adding the piece itself had made no point in alleging any criminal culpability.

They said such suggestions were made later by other media outlets, including the BBC, maintaining that they had merely reported the complaint of two "frustrated parents" whose child had become addicted to drugs.

"It is now for the BBC to properly investigate," they added.

'Yet more allegations'

Moreover, according to the BBC, accusations against Edwards are not limited to the current scandal and he was facing "yet more allegations" from his colleagues at the UK-based broadcaster.

Three people — two current colleagues and a former BBC staff member — have come forward claiming to have received "inappropriate" messages from the presenter.

While one said they were messaged in a flirtatious manner, another claimed the messages they had received were "an abuse of power".