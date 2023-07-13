Jordan Henderson contemplates quitting Liverpool to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson, captain of Liverpool and an English footballer. — Reuters/File

Jordan Henderson, the captain of Liverpool and an English footballer, is likely to bid adieu to his 12-year tenure at the club after receiving a tempting proposal from Al-Ettifaq, a new Saudi football club owned by Steven Gerrard.

Initially hesitant to leave Anfield and relocate to the Middle East with his family, the midfielder is contemplating a two-year contract offer that would double his current weekly earnings of £200,000.

The contract with the Saudi Arabia-based club also includes the option of a third year.

Even though Al-Ettifaq is yet to submit a formal bid to Liverpool, it is expected that they will do so in the coming days if the footballer indicates his willingness to the unexpected transfer.

The midfielder is expected to hold discussions with manager Jürgen Klopp this week to assess his prospects of regular playing time for his existing club in the upcoming season. The outcome of these talks could influence the footballer's decision as he weighs his options.

Henderson, during the previous season, made 43 appearances for Liverpool and still has two years remaining on his contract.

He continues to be an indispensable leader both on and off the field for the team, especially after former vice-captain James Milner's departure, who joined Brighton this summer, while Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain exit on free transfers has further changed the midfield landscape.