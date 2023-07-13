Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova to meet Ons Jabeur in final

Wimbledon 2023 finalists Marketa Vondrousova (left) and Ons Jabeur. — Reuters

Marketa Vondrousova is set to lock horns with Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon 2023 final which is scheduled to take place in London on July 15 (Saturday).



Vondrousova and Jabeur are both seeking their first-ever Wimbledon title. Jabeur reached the finals in 2022, however, she lost to defending champion Elena Rybinka.

In the first semi-final in women’s singles, Marketa Vondrousova defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3.



Vondrousova, 25, stunned the Ukrainian without much difficulty and become the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon in the Open Era.

Svitolina — who returned to the tour after three months of maternity leave — could not maintain her level as she had a dip in her performance during the first set. Vondrousova took full advantage of the situation and maintained a solid 4-0 lead.

However, the Ukranian came very close to pulling off a comeback as she won three straight games making it 4-3. However, Vondrousova wasted no further time in correcting her mistake and ended the 28-year-old’s mini-streak.

Vondrousova (#42) became the second-lowest ranked player to reach the Women’s singles final in Wimbledon since the WTA rankings were introduced. The first remains Serena Williams (#181), who played in the final in 2018.

While in the second semi-final, Ons Jabeur beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 at the Center Court.

Despite losing the first set, the Tunisian star didn’t back off and recomposed herself to break back with the Centre Court applauding for her.

Earlier in men’s singles, Alcaraz reached the semi-final of the Wimbledon 2023 after defeating Holger Rune 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday (July 12).

The Spaniard has expressed his desire to meet Novak Djokovic in the tournament’s final saying facing Novak in the Wimbledon final would be even better than reaching the final itself.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will face each other in the mega event’s final should they win their respective semi-finals.

While Medvedev defeated the American Christopher Eubanks in the quarter-final after a long battle of five sets. Despite winning the first set, the Russian lost two straight sets and was on the verge of elimination before producing a staggering comeback and winning the tie 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Remaining matches schedule of Wimbledon 2023

Men’s singles semi-finals

July 14 — Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

July 14 — Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil

Women’s singles final

July 15 — Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur