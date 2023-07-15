Colombian jungle survivors: Kids rescued after 40 days finally leave hospital

Colombian soldiers treat the four Indigenous children who were found alive on June 9, 2023 after spending more than a month lost in the Colombian Amazon jungle following the crash of a small plane. Colombian govt handout

Four children who spent 40 days lost in the Colombian jungle after a plane crash have been released from the hospital.

The siblings, Lesly (13), Soleiny (9), Tien Noriel (5), and baby Cristin (1), miraculously made a full recovery and are now in the care of the Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF). The children's father, Manuel Ranoque, expressed his joy at their release, saying, "They are totally recovered, they are in good health. I'm very pleased."

The children were the sole survivors of a small plane crash that claimed the lives of their mother and two other adults. They were found on June 9 and taken to a military hospital in Bogota to receive medical attention. Despite their initial emaciated appearance, the children showed no physical effects from their ordeal.

Astrid Caceres, the director of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, said, "They have recovered... weight, they are actually very well." She also mentioned that even the youngest child, Cristin, had completely recovered in terms of physical development.

The children's survival in the dense Amazon rainforest was credited to their deep knowledge of jungle survival, passed down through generations. Relatives revealed that Lesly's expertise in navigating the jungle and identifying edible plants played a vital role in their survival. General Pedro Sanchez, who led the search operation, commended the indigenous people and Colombian troops involved in the rescue, saying, "We found the children: miracle, miracle, miracle."

Following their release from the hospital, the children will live in a shelter under the temporary custody of the ICBF. The institute aims to provide a comfortable environment for the children, allowing them to adjust and heal after their harrowing experience. The Colombian Family Welfare Institute will also conduct investigations into their family background while maintaining custody for at least six months.

The story of these resilient children captivated the nation, demonstrating the strength of human will and the power of indigenous knowledge in overcoming adversity. Their survival serves as a testament to the deep connection between indigenous communities and the natural environment they call home. As Colombian president Gustavo Petro remarked, "The jungle saved them... They are children of the jungle, and now they are also children of Colombia."

This incredible tale of resilience and the children's ultimate rescue will be remembered as a testament to the indomitable spirit of survival against all odds.