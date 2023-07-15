Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital after fainting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he convenes a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, June 4, 2023. — REUTERS

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, was taken to the hospital after he fainted at his Caesarea home following complaints of chest pain.

According to his office, the 73-year-old was receiving a medical evaluation at Sheba Hospital.

An individual close to Netanyahu claimed that after he fainted, he had regained consciousness and was awake and well at the hospital, according to reports in Israel.

According to the premier's physician, the Israeli prime minister entered the emergency room, reported to Israel's Channel 12 TV. It was also reported that he was not being sedated and that there were no processes in place to deem him incapable.

The Israeli prime minister has been hospitalised twice in the past year; in October of last year, he was taken there due to chest pains.

Additionally, he had a "routine colonoscopy" in January.

Given that he has held office for more than 15 years through multiple terms, Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving president.

Due to his divisive judicial plans, which sparked ferocious protests across the nation, the conservative leader has been at the centre of a political storm.

Benjamin Netanyahu steadfastly resisted giving in to the new laws that could allow elected officials to overrule judges, according to The Sun.

After the demonstrations in Israel, he vowed to ensure that any new laws would not grant "unlimited" powers and said he wanted to find a "happy centre."

Furthermore, he has been accused of wrongdoing in three corruption trials that are still pending.