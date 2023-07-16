'Mission Impossible's Pom Klementieff looks to THESE stars for inspiration

Pom Klementieff also weighed in about her 'Mission Impossibe' character

Pom Klementieff has opened up about the legenedary stars she watched to prepare her character in the latest Mission Impossible film.



During an interview with Variety, the 37-year-old named Quentin Tarantino, Bruce Lee, and Jackie Chan as her inspiration to grasp her role's depth.

“Quentin Tarantino is one of my favorite directors, so of course I always watch “Kill Bill.” I watched movies with Bruce Lee, with Jackie Chan and some French movies as well, because it was not just about the fight and the physicality — it was also the way the character walks.”

She further added, “I was inspired by movies with Jean-Paul Belmondo to find a cockiness to the character. And movies with Clint Eastwood, Takeshi Kitano, all these beautiful characters that barely speak but convey so many emotions as well.”

The 37-year-old also weighed in on the intrigue of her character, saying, "She's a pretty mysterious character that doesn’t speak much, but the beauty of it is that when she speaks, everyone listens."

Adding, "My character, I think, is on a path of destruction and she’s a very skilled fighter... But there is also an underlying feeling of betrayal and of loneliness from being an orphan, so there’s a deep wound underneath