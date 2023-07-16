James Cameron speaks out against 'Titan doom' series talks

Earlier, 'The Sun' claimed James Cameron is in discussion to make a show on the sunk Titan sub

James Cameron's love for the ocean knows no bounds, but the director ruled out any chance of filming the OceanGate submarine.

The Titanic filmmaker to Twitter to call out false reports after The Sun story which claimed Cameron is holding discussions to direct a series on the Titan mishap for a major streaming service.

"I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now," Cameron tweeted. "I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

Earlier, Cameron, who made 33 trips to Titanic, grieved the submersible tragedy, which saw the loss of five lives after they quest to witness the sunk ship.

During an ABC News interview, the legendary director opened up about the devastating news, "People in the community were very concerned about this sub," Cameron recalled.

The Titanic filmmaker compared the follies of similarities between the famous passenger liner and the company the submersible.

"A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified."

"I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night, and many people died as a result," he continued.

"For us, it's a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded. To take place at the same exact site with all the diving that's going on all around the world, I think it's just astonishing. It's really quite surreal."