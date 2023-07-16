For how long will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami?

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi. — Instagram/@intermiamicf

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi officially joined Inter Miami CF, the club confirmed Saturday, adding that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup Champion signed a contract that will run through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

"I am honored to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home," said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner, Jorge Mas.

"In 2018, we made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world's elite players. A club that would transform the global view of football in the United States and ensure that wherever football is discussed, your Inter Miami is part of the conversation.

"A heartfelt thank you to our fans that never stopped believing. Together we will continue to turn dreams into reality."

Meanwhile, Messi is also eagerly looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," the footballer said.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

Messi is set to be unveiled by Inter Miami on Sunday (today), with the Argentine expected to make his debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the opening match of the Leagues Cup.

"We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our League and our sport in North America," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

"We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a League of Choice for the best players in the game. We look forward to seeing his debut for Inter Miami in our Leagues Cup tournament later this month."

Messi's long list of achievements includes three The Best FIFA Men's Player awards and two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls – making him the only player to win the award twice.

He has also bagged three UEFA Men's Player of the Year Awards, six European Golden Shoes, six La Liga Best Player recognitions, eight Pichichi Trophies and 15 Argentine Footballer of the Year awards.

The 36-year-old has won the UEFA Champions League four times, an Olympic gold medal, three FIFA Club World Cups, 10 La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and one Trophée des Champions.

The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star also holds the record for most goals scored in a calendar year, netting 91 times in 2012.

He also holds the records for the most goals in Europe's top five leagues (496), most La Liga goals (474), most La Liga goals in a single season (50), most UEFA Champions League group stage goals (80), most UEFA Champions League round of 16 goals (29), and most successive seasons scoring in UEFA Champions League (18).