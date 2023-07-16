Chinese ships leave for Sea of Japan to join military drills with Russia

Chinese Navy missile frigate Yulin (right) and the minesweeper hunter Chibi (centre) are seen docked at Changi Naval Base during the IMDEX Asia warships display in Singapore on May 4, 2023. — AFP

Drill marks enhanced cooperation between Beijing, Moscow.

Flotilla comprises 5 warships, 4 ship-borne helicopters.

First time both Russian air, naval forces taking part in the drill.

Chinese defence ministry announced Sunday its flotilla left Sunday to join Russian naval and air forces in the Sea of Japan for a joint military drill for "safeguarding the security of strategic waterways", as the cordiality of both countries has increased with leader Xi Jinping terming relations as "no limit partnership".

Code-named "Northern/Interaction-2023", the exercise marks enhanced military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

The defence ministry said on its official WeChat account Sunday: "The Chinese flotilla comprised of five warships and four ship-borne helicopters, left the eastern port of Qingdao and will rendezvous with Russian forces in a predetermined area."

The ministry stated Saturday that the Russian naval and air forces would participate in the drill taking place in the Sea of Japan.

A military officer adjusts a Russian flag ahead of a welcome ceremony hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 8, 2018. — Reuters

This would be the first time both Russian forces take part in the drill, state newspaper Global Times cited military observers as saying.

Gromkiy and Sovershenniy, two Russian warships taking part in the Sea of Japan drill, had earlier this month conducted separate training with the Chinese navy in Shanghai on formation movements, communication and sea rescues.

Before making port at the financial hub of Shanghai, the same ships had sailed passed Taiwan and Japan, prompting both Taipei and Tokyo to monitor the Russian warships.

Days before Russia commenced its special military operation, President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi declared their partnership aimed at countering the influence of the United States.

When China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu met with the head of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, in Beijing this month, both sides reiterated pledges to strengthen military ties.

Chinese military Chief of Joint Staff Liu Zhenli and Russia's top soldier, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov made the same pledge during a video call in June.

China and Russia carried out a joint air patrol over the Seas of Japan and East China last month, and the flights prompted South Korea to deploy fighter jets as a precaution.

It was the sixth such China-Russia patrol in the area since 2019.