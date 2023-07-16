Floods, landslides devastate South Korea as 9 bodies retrieved from tunnel

This photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows South Korean rescue workers searching for missing persons along a deluged road leading to an underground tunnel where some 15 cars were trapped in flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju. — AFP

Rescuers in the South Korean city of Cheongiu have recovered nine bodies from cars trapped inside a flooded tunnel as heavy rains going on for days caused structures to submerge in water leaving several people stuck inside.

So far, authorities have indicated that as many as 37 people have lost their lives after torrential rains, landslides and power cuts, plunging most parts of the country into the darkness.

Earlier, authorities said that nine people are reported to be missing.

It remains unknown how many passengers and drivers are stuck under the submerged tunnel which is 685 metres long in the town of Osong, however, it is said that 15 vehicles are in it.

A damaged house is seen after a landslide hit a small village in Yecheon on July 15, 2023. — AFP

Some bodies were retrieved from a bus whereas nine people were rescued Saturday.

Other fatalities were reported from the hilly areas of the North Gyeongsang region, where landslides took the while houses away.

It is reported that almost 300mm (11.8in) of rain has fallen across South Korea Saturday.

South Korean emergency workers search for survivors on a flooded road leading to an underground tunnel where some 19 cars were trapped by flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju on July 15, 2023. — AFP

Korean Meteorological Association stated that the country typically sees 1,000mm (39.4in) to 1,800mm (70.9in) a year, which mostly occurs during the summer season.

Around thousands of residents have been affected due to evacuation by various local governments. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also asked the military to help with the efforts.

According to reports, more than 6,000 residents have been evacuated after the Goesan Dam, also in North Chungcheong, began to overflow.

Areas and residencies lying low were flooded, leaving residents confined to their homes.

This photo taken on July 15, 2023, shows South Korean emergency workers searching for survivors at a house destroyed by flood waters after heavy rains in Yecheon. — AFP

A landslide incident Friday caused a train — with no passengers — derailment in North Chungcheong in which one person was hurt.

South Korea’s rail operator Korail announced the suspension of all slow trains and some bullet trains, saying other bullet services would be disrupted.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast more rainfall through to Wednesday next week. It also issued a warning that the weather conditions pose a "grave danger".

Similar acute weather conditions and devastations have caused inundation and landslides in other countries such as India, China, and Japan in the past weeks.

According to scientists, a warming atmosphere caused by climate change makes extreme rainfall more likely.