K-pop soloist Jessi discusses possibility of doing a dating show

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Jessi also discussed her love life and whether she wants to start a family
K-pop soloist Jessi gave an interview to Dumbfoundead on his podcast Fun With Dumb where she brought up the possibility of doing a dating show. She also discussed her love life and whether she wants to start a family.

She revealed that after having several long-term relationships, she is now looking to start a relationship that leads to marriage. “Now I’m in a place where I’m looking for love. If I meet a guy, I’m actually going to try and marry this person rather than just have a little fling with them.”

When the topic of her doing a dating show was brought up, she explained that she did receive an offer for a Netflix show but she was hesitant due to her history of doing several reality shows.

“Somebody wants to do, like, a Netflix series with me and I actually— I’m not really a big fan of doing all of those reality TV shows because I’ve done a lot.”

However, she isn’t completely opposed to the idea. “But I was like, somebody needs to do like a ‘Finding Jessi Love” type of show. That would be cool because— remember back in the day like Tila Tequila… Flava Flav? That was my favorite show. But I mean, obviously that sh*t is fake at the end because nobody really ends up together, but, who knows…”

