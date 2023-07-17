Kim Kardashian 'saved' fan's life

Kim Kardashian's one fan has claimed that the American TV star's clothing brand saved her life after being shot four times.

Kim's fan shared a message on TikTok saying that she was wearing some of the star's shapewear when she was shot, adding that she believes SKIMS saved her life.



The 42-year-old TV star and businesswoman's was baffled with the claims and shared the incredible story on her own platforms with the caption: "Wow."



Kardashian's fans were also stunned by the story, with some suggesting that Kim should feature Angelina in her life saving brand's advertisement.



The fan, Angelina Wiley, hilariously claimed that she was wearing a bodysuit from Kim’s line when she was shot last year – and that the clinging fabric "kept me from bleeding out."

She joked on TikTok that she would wear the items all the time as it was actually like "body armour".

"Kim Kardashian saved my life,” she added.

"This New Year's I got shot four times. The night I got shot I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I recommend it. I'm definitely going to buy some more," the fan continued.

"I mean, I should wear it every day. It's like body armour for women. Call is fate or Jesus, but I’m gonna call it Kim,” she laughed.



“I’m gonna call it Kim for sure.”

Kim's fans' post came to the attention of the mother-of four, who re-shared it on her own platforms with the caption: "Wow."

It also attracted reactions from Kim's fans, with some saying Angelina would star in Km's new ad.

Another reacted as writing: "Sign her to a campaign ASAP,"



The third fan chimed in: "If this doesn’t land you a SKIMS sponsorship I don’t know what will." The third one wrote it was a "beautiful story".



The fourth one reacted as saying: "That’s actually incredible – glad you see you are OK.”