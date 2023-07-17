WATCH: Lionel Messi scores a savoury goal with his favourite chicken sandwich

In yet another mouthwatering surprise, star footballer Lionel Messi proved he is as good in the kitchen as he is on the soccer field after he cooked his very personal version of a chicken sandwich for the food chain Hard Rock Café — now on its menu.



The food item named "Made For You by Leo Messi," is now being sold for people in the company’s hotels and cafes.

The Messi’s Chicken Sandwich is made of thinly pounded chicken cutlets, remarking one of Messi’s favourite Argentinian dishes while he was in his early ages. It's topped with melted provolone cheese, herbed aioli, fresh arugula and tomatoes.

The 36-year-old star while writing on his Instagram post said: "Another dream came true! Very happy to introduce the new Messi Chicken Sandwich we created with [Hard Tock Cafe], inspired by my favourite food: La Milanesa! You can't afford to miss it!"

"I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favourites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am," Messi said in a separate statement.

Star footballer Lionel Messi can be seen showing his favourite sandwich in this picture released on July 14, 2023. — Instagram/@leomessi

The sandwich has also Milanese touch with a small toothpick flag sporting a QR code. Upon scanning the code, people receive a message from the football star himself.

It is not the first time that Lionel has collaborated with any company. In 2022, the hospitality chain launched its "LIVE GREATNESS" campaign, featuring a Messi Burger. That burger’s tenure was later extended to celebrate the Argentinian forward’s first global quadrennial tournament win.

The footballer — who led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA world cup against France — left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and made an announcement that he is joining hands with David Beckham's Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

The club, also confirmed Saturday that Messi would be joining, adding that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup Champion signed a contract that will run through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

"I am honoured to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home," said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner, Jorge Mas.

Meanwhile, Messi is also eagerly looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," the footballer said.

The 36-year-old has won the UEFA Champions League four times, an Olympic gold medal, three FIFA Club World Cups, 10 La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and one Trophée des Champions.

The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star also holds the record for most goals scored in a calendar year, netting 91 times in 2012.