 
menu menu menu

Man sent to prison for hacking wife's Facebook to get her back

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

A person holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebooks new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. — Reuters
A person holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. — Reuters 

A man in Taiwan tried winning his wife back by hacking her Facebook account, however, it landed him in jail for three months. 

According to Independent, the man identified as just Hou was found guilty of breaching his wife’s privacy on the social media platform. 

Following a dispute last year in May, the wife left the house they shared in Chiayi city in the southwest of the island, taking their daughter along with her, according to the Taipei Times.

The wife, who is identified as Ms Yu, stopped taking her husband's calls and cut all contact with him. 

Hou then decided to hack into his wife’s Facebook account which he used to send a message to his daughter and mother-in-law. In the message, he apologised for his behaviour, asking them to intervene in their dispute. 

The Taipei court was told that the man logged into his wife's account twice — May 31 and June 1 last year — to contact his daughter and mother-in-law. 

However, it is unclear why he hacked the account. 

When his wife got to know that her husband had hacked into her account, she reportedly filed criminal charges against him. 

The court then sent the man to three months in jail, saying that "individuals do not relinquish their right to privacy upon marriage" and charged him for using his wife's account without her consent and for altering [her] digital record”. 

Hou pleaded guilty and was convicted of “offences against computer security” under Taiwan’s criminal code, according to the Straits Times

The court gave the option to commute the sentence by paying a fine of NT$1,000 (approximately £25) per day.

More From World:

WATCH: Is this object on Australia beach part of missing MH370 flight engine? video

WATCH: Is this object on Australia beach part of missing MH370 flight engine?
John Kerry may have touched a chord in belated US-China climate talks

John Kerry may have touched a chord in belated US-China climate talks

Typhoon in Southern China, Vietnam triggers evacuation

Typhoon in Southern China, Vietnam triggers evacuation
'Widespread and oppressive': US heatwaves forecast to be more frightening

'Widespread and oppressive': US heatwaves forecast to be more frightening
Not as 'friendly': Dolphin attacks four in Japan

Not as 'friendly': Dolphin attacks four in Japan
Global food security at stake as Russia kills Ukraine grain deal

Global food security at stake as Russia kills Ukraine grain deal
Lost at sea: Australian sailor, dog stranded for two months

Lost at sea: Australian sailor, dog stranded for two months
Argentina hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake; no casualties reported

Argentina hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake; no casualties reported
‘Dangerous’ heatwave expected to rewrite history in US

‘Dangerous’ heatwave expected to rewrite history in US