Pak vs SL: Green Shirts end day two on 221 with loss of five wickets

Rain forces early stumps on day two of the Test.

Agha Salman remains not out for 61 runs.

Saud Shakeel scores his sixth consecutive Test half-century.

Pakistan batters Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman put the pressure back on the opponents as rain forced an early stump on day two of the ongoing Test against hosts Sri Lanka in Galle.



The pair, with great potential and patience, were rock solid to rescue the Green Shirts which lost five wickets in just a session after lunch.

The two batters added 31 runs before going for tea and probably having a chat with their skipper Babar Azam, who earlier walked off after scoring just 13 runs, and coaching staff including Grant Bradburn (head coach) and Andrew Puttick (batting coach).



After coming from tea, the resilient batting duo dealt with a dangerous-looking spinning attack from Sri Lanka. The two didn't let the spinners take more grip on the match and stood there till the end before rain forced early stumps. Pakistan were 221-5 in 45 overs when stumps were called.

Agha, who made his Test debut at the same venue against the same opposition last year, brought up his resounding fourth half-century. He remained not out for 61 runs laced with six boundaries and a maximum.

Saud continued his dominance from the last Test in Karachi where he took Pakistan out of crisis in the first innings. He once again proved himself and scored his sixth consecutive Test half-century.

Saud (69) and Agha scored 120* runs together to give Pakistan hope of a comeback in this Test.

Sri Lankan spinners rattled Pakistan's top-order batting as the tourists were forced to walk out for Tea after losing five wickets for just 132 runs.

After bowling out Sri Lanka for 312 runs before Lunch on day two of the opening Test in Galle, Pakistan came out to bat with the hope to topple a towering total.

But, Sri Lankan fast bowlers provided a great start to their team. Vishwa Fernando put Abdullah Shafique under pressure straightaway with an LBW appeal on the last delivery of the first over which was given out. Abdullah remained lucky as the ball had a spike on the bat and the decision was overturned.

In the very next over, Imam-ul-Haq fell prey to Kasun Rajitha. Shan Masood and Abdullah built up a brief partnership of 44 runs but Shan's quick batting knock came to an end when he was trapped in legs by Ramesh Mendis. He took the review after consulting with Imam but it went in vain. Shan scored 39 off 30 including five boundaries and a maximum.

Abdullah got out to Prabath Jayasuriya after scoring 19 followed by Babar Azam's departure on the same bowler.

Sarfaraz Ahmed charged Jayasuriya for a while but the left-arm spinner set his wicket and finally succeeded in it after the wicketkeeper batter looked to play his favourite sweep shot. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz completed his 3000 runs in Test cricket.

Pakistan scored 132 runs in the second session with Jayasuriya taking three wickets followed by Rajitha and Mendis with a wicket each for the hosts.

Earlier, Dhananjaya de Silva led Sri Lanka from the front before Pakistan could bowl them out for 312.

Silva was on the song even on day two after rescuing his team on the opening day. The right-handed batter took no time to bring his 10th Test century on the second day.

Resuming day two at 242-6 alongside Ramesh Mendis, Dhanajaya kept his nerves calm despite his partners losing wickets after regular intervals.

His score of 122 runs including 12 boundaries and three maximums put Sri Lanka in the commanding position as they eye a winning start in the third ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed started the proceedings on day two for Pakistan as he bagged Mendis in the 77th over to come true to the confidence of his captain Babar Azam who took the catch in the first slip. Mendis spent a good time at the crease, supporting well-set Dhananjaya by playing 40 balls and scoring five runs.

Jayasuriya gave away his wicket to Naseem Shah after he was hit on his helmet by Shaheen Shah Afridi during previous overs. Jayasuriya, who is a key spinner for Sri Lanka in this Test, managed to score just four runs.

Vishwa Fernando scored a handy 28 not-out to get Sri Lanka past the 300-run mark. The last man to get out by Abrar was Kasun Rajitha who scored eight runs.

For Pakistan, Shaheen, who completed his 100 Test wickets the other day, picked up three wickets followed by Naseem and Abrar with as many wickets each.

Salman also bagged a wicket thanks to a stunning catch taken by Imam-ul-Haq standing at short leg.