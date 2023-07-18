Robert Downey Jr's 'talent' leaves Jimmy Fallon awestruck: 'The best actor I've...'

Robert Downey Jr. is gearing up to feature in Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer'

Robert Downey Jr’s undefeatable acting talent has left famous Late Night host Jimmy Fallon awestruck.

Jimmy, while giving an interview on The Howards Stern Show, shared his reading experience for Nany Meyer’s Christmas rom-com, The Holiday. He revealed how the talent Robert, who also gave an audition for the film and was also present at the same interview, left him stunned with his awesome acting talent.

However, the two of them failed to impress the film the director, but Jimmy was surely impressed by the Iron Man actor.

He recalled how he was sitting across Robert, who for him was the best person he ever sat across.

"I'm sitting across from Robert Downey Jr., and I go, 'This is the best actor I've ever sat across and did a scene within my entire life,'"

"It was mind-blowing for me and it kind of, I quit the business. I never went back. That was the last time I auditioned for a role."

At present, Robert Downey Jr. is gearing up to feature in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, whereas Jimmy Fallon's Late Night show is currently off-air due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, reports Entertainment Weekly.