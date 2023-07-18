How many times has Korea's Demilitarized Zone been trespassed on?

A US soldier (R) and South Korean soldiers stand guard during a media tour at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea on February 7, 2023. — AFP

Authorities of North Korea detained a citizen, which is said to be a US soldier, Tuesday while he was visiting the highly guarded Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and crossed the border without authorisation, as United Nations Command said that the person trespassed the military demarcation line.

According to CBS News reports, the detained citizen is identified as a US soldier Private 2nd Class Travis King, who was being escorted back to the US for disciplinary reasons before they turned around at the airport and joined a border tour.

A witness also told CBS News that the soldier laughed before running in between some buildings towards North Korea.

"This was a deliberate decision on the part of the service member to cross," the official said.



One official was quoted as saying in the Washington Post: "It is unclear why the soldier missed his flight and why he crossed on his own volition, and the US is trying to determine his whereabouts and condition."

A North Korean guard post is seen from a South Korean checkpoint during a media tour at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) two Koreas on February 7, 2023. — AFP

Known formally as the Joint Security Area (JSA), in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, it has been the centre of diplomatic and military clashes between the two Koreas.

In 1976, North Korean soldiers in the zone murdered two US soldiers who were cutting down a poplar tree to make a view clear.

A North Korean flag flutters in the wind at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea as seen from a South Korean checkpoint during a media tour at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating two Koreas on February 7, 2023. — AFP

Back in 2017, a North Korean army soldier was hit with bullets by his fellow members as he tried to enter South Korea.

Here are some facts about the Demilitarized Zone which starches 250 km long and separates two Koreas: