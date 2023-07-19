 
menu menu menu

PCB chief to unveil Asia Cup schedule today

By
Sports Desk

|July 19, 2023

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. — AFP/File
PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf will unveil Asia Cup 2023 schedule on Wednesday (today) in Lahore.

Ashraf will announce the much-awaited Asian event's schedule on Wednesday at 7:15pm, the PCB announced on Tuesday,  

Earlier this year, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) approved a hybrid model for the Asia Cup, presented by then PCB Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi.

According to the hybrid model, the Asian event will take place in two phases, the first phase to be held in Pakistan and the other in Sri Lanka.

Reports today claimed that four matches in Pakistan will be played in Lahore and Multan.

India will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Dambulla, similar to the 2010 edition. Pakistan's only home match will be against Nepal. The other three matches in Pakistan are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.

The schedule has been finalised in a meeting between Ashraf and Jay Shah, who is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on the sidelines of the chief executives’ committee (CEC) meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s annual session in Durban, South Africa, last week.

More From Sports:

Want to watch Messi's Inter Miami debut? It's going to cost you a lot!

Want to watch Messi's Inter Miami debut? It's going to cost you a lot!
What does Shawn Michaels think about WWE?

What does Shawn Michaels think about WWE?
Where will Pakistan hold Asia Cup 2023 matches?

Where will Pakistan hold Asia Cup 2023 matches?
Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon win heralds tennis' change of guard

Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon win heralds tennis' change of guard
Massive collision halts Formula E race, drivers escape serious injury

Massive collision halts Formula E race, drivers escape serious injury
The Ashes: England's James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in fourth Test

The Ashes: England's James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in fourth Test
Arsenal boss Arteta says Declan Rice is 'lighthouse' they need for success

Arsenal boss Arteta says Declan Rice is 'lighthouse' they need for success
Djokovic fined $8,000 for smashing racket in Wimbledon final

Djokovic fined $8,000 for smashing racket in Wimbledon final
Tickets for Messi's US debut cost as much as $110,000

Tickets for Messi's US debut cost as much as $110,000