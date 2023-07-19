PCB chief to unveil Asia Cup schedule today

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf will unveil Asia Cup 2023 schedule on Wednesday (today) in Lahore.

Ashraf will announce the much-awaited Asian event's schedule on Wednesday at 7:15pm, the PCB announced on Tuesday,

Earlier this year, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) approved a hybrid model for the Asia Cup, presented by then PCB Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi.

According to the hybrid model, the Asian event will take place in two phases, the first phase to be held in Pakistan and the other in Sri Lanka.

Reports today claimed that four matches in Pakistan will be played in Lahore and Multan.

India will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Dambulla, similar to the 2010 edition. Pakistan's only home match will be against Nepal. The other three matches in Pakistan are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.

The schedule has been finalised in a meeting between Ashraf and Jay Shah, who is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on the sidelines of the chief executives’ committee (CEC) meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s annual session in Durban, South Africa, last week.