Trump Capitol riot case: Republicans defend former president amid federal investigation

Former President Donald Trump. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump has found an unexpected wave of support from Congressional Republicans after disclosing that he is the target of a federal probe regarding efforts to prevent the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election.

The federal probe is being overseen by special counsel Jack Smith and is primarily focused on examining attempts to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power and the certification of the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021, which saw a violent breach of the US Capitol by Trump supporters attempting to halt the affirmation of President Biden's victory.



Trump revealed through his social media platform, Truth Social, that he received the target letter on Sunday, notifying him of the federal grand jury investigation into efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election. However, despite the investigation, Trump has not been formally charged, leaving uncertainty surrounding the specific allegations he may face.

GOP House leaders are rallying behind Trump, accusing the Justice Department of pursuing politically-motivated investigations in an apparent bid to damage the former president, who is currently the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was quick to defend Trump, suggesting that the investigation is part of a broader political strategy, saying, "President Trump just increased his lead in the polls. So what does the Biden Administration do next? Weaponize government to go after President Biden’s number one opponent."

"This is not equal justice. It’s wrong, and the American public is tired of it."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, echoed these sentiments, pointing to the Biden administration's apparent influence over the Justice Department, asserting that this is another example of Joe Biden's weaponized Department of Justice targeting his top political opponent, Donald Trump.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an outspoken supporter of Trump, vehemently rejected the legitimacy of the target letter sent to the former president, deeming it as "absolute bulls***."

She further accused the Democrats of resorting to extreme measures to defeat Trump, including attempting to arrest him and concocting baseless charges against him.

This federal investigation marks the second one involving Trump that Smith is supervising, with the former president already facing 37 felony counts arising from a separate special counsel's probe into his handling of sensitive government documents. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.



While some Republican figures have defended Trump's actions, two of his opponents seeking the GOP presidential nomination, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, have called for a departure from Trump and a shift towards new leadership.

On the other hand, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered a chief rival for the nomination, criticised the perceived politicisation of the FBI and Justice Department but also expressed reservations about Trump's response to the January 6 assault on the Capitol.