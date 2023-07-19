Nina Dobrev shares hilarious hair mishap, bangs gone wrong

Nina Dobrev, widely recognized for her role in the hit series "Vampire Diaries," has long been admired for her signature straight hair and elegant style.

During the early 2010s, countless teenage girls endeavored to imitate her iconic looks. However, the actress recently decided to embark on a new hair experiment, and it appears that things didn't quite go as planned. Dobrev humorously revealed on TikTok that getting bangs turned out to be a mistake.

In a comical TikTok post, Dobrev shared with her fans how she appeared right after waking up. With a playful tone, she exclaimed, "I woke up this morning and thought to myself, 'Whose idea was it for me to get bangs.'" She remained comfortably nestled on her pillow while mimicking a cartoonish voice.

As the camera shifted, capturing her dog's bewildered gaze, she jokingly recounted, "My dog looked at me and said ‘Bitch, shut the f--k up.'"

Dobrev's comical misfortune continued when her boyfriend, Shaun White, a 36-year-old five-time Olympian, entered the room. However, upon catching sight of the actress, he swiftly retreated, shutting the door behind him.



Concluding the brief video, Nina shared an amusing anecdote, saying, "My boyfriend came home, and after looking at me for one second, said, 'Oh sorry, wrong apartment." sorry, wrong apartment.'"

Despite her disheveled appearance, Dobrev candidly admitted that getting bangs had been a misstep. "I can see now this was a mistake," she said.

The lighthearted TikTok clip garnered immense popularity, accumulating over 1.6 million views and 34,000 likes. Dobrev later ventured into public with her new haircut, causing a frenzy among her fans, who were enthralled by the transformation. She documented the entire haircut process on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Chop Chop."