Sajid Sadpara scales world’s 12 highest peak without oxygen support

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara. — Tweet/@sst8448

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara scaled the world’s 12th highest peak — Broad Peak — without supplementary oxygen in a single push from basecamp on Wednesday.



Sadpara, son of legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara summited the 8,051-metre peak without the assistance of Sherpas, local support.

Sadpara has now climbed all five eight-thousanders in Pakistan without any help of supplementary oxygen.

It must be noted that Sajid aims to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid of supplemental oxygen.

He successfully climbed Nanga Parbat without the help of supplementary oxygen and Sherpas in June.

He has also summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal, without supplemental oxygen.

Sajid has also achieved the unique feat of climbing the world’s highest peak Mount Everest without the support of supplementary oxygen and assistance from Sherpas in May 2023.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer Naila Kiani started her journey to summit Broad Peak where she had already reached camp two at 6,100 meters.

By climbing Broad Peak, Naila will climb all the five highest peaks in Pakistan and become the first Pakistani woman to top all five eight-thousanders.

If the weather does not deteriorate, Naila will summit Broad Peak by the end of this month.

The mountaineer recently became the first Pakistani woman to summit Nanga Parbat, which is known as the ‘Killer Mountain’ due to its high fatality rate, at its 8,126-metre peak. The mountain has a daunting ascent along with the risk of unstable glaciers, avalanches and storms.

She has also climbed K2, Nanga Parbat, Gesherbram 1 and Gesherbram 2 in Pakistan.

She also scaled Mount Lhotse in Nepal in May, which is the fourth highest mountain in the world at 8,516 metres, after Mount Everest, K2, and Kangchenjunga.

She was awarded the third-highest civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, in recognition of her achievement of successfully summiting the world's highest peak, Mount Everest in May.