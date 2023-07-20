 
Netflix grows robustly despite password-sharing crackdown

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Netflixs performance shattered expectations
Netflix is growing at an unprecedented speed, as 5.89 million subscribers entered the streamer fold in the second quarter of 2023.

The growth has stunned the experts as Wall Street had estimated a maximum of +2.2 million subscribers would join the streamer, according to Axios.

On the other hand, the Q2 profits of the streaming giant also outnumbered the predicted figures.

The quarterly per-share basis earnings were $3.29, compared to an estimated $2.86, leading to a net income of $1.488 billion.

In other news, Netflix seems to gain from its global crackdown on password-sharing as users in droves lined up to buy the streamer's subscription.

According to Antenna, a research firm, tracking the streaming giant statistics has revealed that 100,000 daily registered to Netflix on May 26 and May 27.

The report also highlighted the streamer has experienced "the four single largest days of U.S. user acquisition" since the streaming data analyst started measuring Netflix four and a half years ago.

Currently, Netflix leads the streaming war with 238.39 million subscribers.

James Cameron dismisses AI powers against human brain in cinema

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by Joe Biden's staff: report

Ice Spice reveals 'humble' Taylor Swift waited outside studio for her

James Bond star Daniel Craig caught running red light on bicycle in London

Post Malone's sweet gesture to fan who had brain hemorrhage: ‘Simply the best experience’

Kylie Jenner under fire for 'Tone Deaf' photo amid rising heatwave warnings

Japan's connection to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie': A tale of tragedy and adaptation video

Gwyneth Paltrow empowers women to embrace ageing on their own terms

Meghan Markle is on a ‘Big American Adventure’, experts say

