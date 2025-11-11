Jennifer Hudson says Grammy nomination coincided with this family occasion

Jennifer Hudson opens up on 2025 Grammy nod

Jennifer Hudson’s latest Grammy nomination arrived on a day of deep personal significance.

The 44-year-old singer and actress received her ninth career nomination on Friday for The Gift of Love, her first holiday record and first entry in the pop album category.

The album was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Speaking in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on November 8, Hudson reflected on the timing of the honour.

“I’m still living a dream, it’s blessed me,” she said. “I’m a holiday fanatic, so to be able to be acknowledged in that way with the album that is so dear to my heart is beyond a dream. And it was on my late mother’s birthday as well, which made it even more special.”

Describing The Gift of Love as “a project that was done with heart,” Hudson said the record, released in October 2024, represents her return to the studio after a decade-long break.

At Saturday’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, Hudson also performed as part of the tribute lineup. “It’s always an honour to be here, to sing and to pay tribute to all the greats and the legends,” she said. “My life is like a whole dream to be able to do that.”

The singer has won two Grammy Awards over her career. In 2009, she earned Best R&B Album for her self-titled debut. Eight years later, she shared the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album with the original Broadway revival cast of The Color Purple, in which she starred as Shug Avery.

Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, was killed in October 2008 along with Hudson’s brother Jason and her 7-year-old nephew Julian. The gunman, Hudson’s former brother-in-law William Balfour, is serving a life sentence for the murders.