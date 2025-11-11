Oscar Isaac says he'd return to Star Wars on one conditon

Oscar Isaac open to Star Wars return if condition is met

Oscar Isaac has indicated that he would consider returning to the Star Wars franchise, though his decision would depend on changes at Disney.

The 46-year-old actor made the admission in an interview with GQ published on November 10, saying, “I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great.”

Isaac added that if conditions improved, he would be “open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away or any number of other things.”

His remarks came two days after Disney and ABC suspended production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in response to comments made by the host about the September 10 killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

The program resumed six days later, with Disney saying the pause was intended to “avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

Isaac, who portrayed resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy from 2015 to 2019, has previously spoken positively about his experience on the films.

In a 2020 Deadline interview, he praised the collaboration with his cast and crew, including Harrison Ford, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and the late Carrie Fisher.

At the time, he also joked that he would “probably” return “if I need another house or something.” More recently, he told Variety he would reprise the role if the story justified his return, saying, “I’d do Star Wars again if there was something good to do with that.”