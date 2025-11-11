Jonathan Bailey opens up about mentor he lost to suicide

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic story behind his acting breakthrough

Jonathan Bailey reflected on heartbreaking loss of teacher.

In an interview with Esquire UK, the actor shared that his former teacher, Dr. David Brunton, died by suicide in 2007.

Calling him his "male role models growing up," Bailey shared that Brunton "saw me for who I was." He went on to describe his late teacher as "just the most incredible, inspiring person."

The Bridgerton star said, "The reason I’m telling you so much about him is that he tragically took his own life when I was on my gap year."

Adding, "It was so upsetting and confusing."

"He was such a huge part of my life, and I was lucky to be taught by him. I have to retrofit this person who was clearly struggling with their mental health. It felt like a very sort of formative and bruising time," Bailey shared.

Bailey also talked about the impact of Brunton on his life, saying, "I think about him a lot."

"I think about the fact that we studied Othello at school, and he would always ask me to read with him. Then I ended up acting in Othello at the National [Theatre], which I regard as my sort of breakthrough role. I think in my grief and confusion I created a connection between those two things," Jonathan Bailey added.