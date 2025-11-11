Jonas Brothers reveal hilarious way they keep their bond strong

Jonas Brothers reveal what keeps them grounded

The Jonas Brothers say a little sibling teasing is part of what keeps their bond strong.

The discussion came during their appearance on Good Morning America on Monday as guest host Jason Kelce, 38, asked the group how they manage to stay close after years of performing and traveling together.

Joe Jonas, 36, said their relationship is defined by affection and a little good-natured teasing.

“It’s been fantastic,” he replied. “For us, and I think it’s similar knowing just enough about you guys. It’s just a healthy amount of bullying, but not enough to create chaos in the family group text.”

Kevin Jonas, 38, agreed, adding, “Just enough. It’s that fine line. You gotta walk that fine line.”

Nick Jonas, 33, concluded the thought simply, “All with love.”

The brothers are currently on the road with their Greetings from Your Hometown tour, supporting their latest studio album.

Later this month, the trio will appear in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, premiering November 14.

The film follows the brothers as they play themselves, racing to make it back to New York from London in time to spend Christmas with their families.