Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka to lead series 1-0

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (left) plays a shot during a Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle, on July 20, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan triumphed over Sri Lanka in the first Test to lead the two-match series 1-0 in Galle on Thursday.

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq stood unbeaten on 50 as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets on the final day of the opening Test.

Chasing 131 for victory, Pakistan started the day on 48-3 and lost three more wickets, including skipper Babar Azam for 24, before they achieved the target in the first session to lead the two-match series 1-0.

The second Test starts Monday in Colombo.

