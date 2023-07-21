Zak Crawley's unbelievable 189 sets England on course for Ashes leveller

Zak Crawley's unbelievable 189 sets England on course for Ashes [email protected]

Zak Crawley delivered an astonishing innings of 189 runs in the fourth Ashes Test, leaving Australia stunned and propelling England towards a potential Ashes comeback.

Crawley's sensational knock marked the highest score by an England batter in a home Ashes Test in 26 years, providing the hosts with a golden opportunity to level the series at 2-2.

In a masterclass of 182 balls, Crawley showcased a wide array of shots, smashing 21 boundaries and three sixes, elevating England's total to an impressive 384-4, granting them a lead of 67. He formed a crucial partnership of 121 runs with Moeen Ali, who displayed brilliance with his 54-run contribution at number three.

Following this, Crawley unleashed a riotous double-century partnership alongside Joe Root, the former captain who was unlucky to be dismissed for 84. Despite both Crawley and Root falling victim to deliveries that were kept low, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes managed to consolidate England's advantage with an unbroken 33-run stand.

The day proved to be a perfect one for the home side, as James Anderson dismissed Pat Cummins with the very first ball of the morning, while Chris Woakes claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test, contributing to Australia's dismissal for 317.

England's determination to build a substantial lead swiftly was well-founded, considering the looming bad weather over the weekend. Their batting display was nothing short of remarkable, leaving them in a strong position to force a result and set up an enthralling Ashes decider at The Oval.

The magnitude of England's achievement on the second day can hardly be overstated. Even the most optimistic England supporters could not have foreseen such a dominant performance, especially after the team's impressive display with the ball on day one, restricting Australia to 299-8 and setting the stage for a potential series-levelling inning. However, England also knew that one collapse could dash their hopes of claiming the Ashes urn.

Yet, Crawley's heroics in partnership with Moeen and Root showcased the best of England's cricket under the leadership of Stokes and Brendon McCullum. The manner in which they dismantled the Australian bowling attack sent shockwaves through the opposition, leaving fielders disarrayed and bowlers helpless. Crawley's remarkable innings will be etched in Ashes history, as he scored at a breathtaking pace, reaching his century in just 93 balls, marking England's fourth-fastest Ashes ton.

While Crawley stole the spotlight, Moeen's contribution was commendable, considering his return from retirement for this series and shouldering the responsibility of being England's frontline spinner and crucial middle-order batsman. Root's appearance was nothing short of spectacular, displaying his trademark impish and imperious play, countering Australia's short-ball strategy with expert hooks and pulls.

With England's total dominance on the second day, the series has taken a dramatic turn, and a thrilling Ashes decider at The Oval appears to be in the making. The comeback is on, and England has a chance to create history by recovering from a 2-0 deficit and winning the Ashes series.

However, the challenge remains, with the weather forecast uncertain and signs of variable bounce on the pitch. Nonetheless, England has engineered a significant opportunity, and their fans are eagerly anticipating the final twist in this enthralling cricketing saga.