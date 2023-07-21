Adidas 'secret' legal battle against Kanye West out: Check deets

Kanye West and Adidas have locked horns on $75 million

Adidas and Kanye West spat is yet to finish as the former is coming after the latter for $75 million as they claimed the rap star had "mishandled them."



According to Bloomberg, the dispute was over the fashion mogul spending the marketing fund, estimated at $100 million the previous year, on items the company claimed were not authorized.

The report added the German brand transferred $75 million into two Yeezy bank accounts.

However, the litigant accused the West and the companies of "mishandling virtually all of the marketing funds."

As per Insider, the contract between the parties explained the marketing fund may not be "commingled," and Yeezy has to pay back Adidas if any funds are misused.

Moreover, as the razor legal minds engaged in jabs of arguments, the 46-year-old had hinted three years ago where he spent the company's marketing funds.

Appearing on Nick Cannon's podcast in 2020, the Donda hitmaker revealed he shelled out $50 million of the funds on the Sunday Service gospel choir tour.

"The Yeezys, they were selling themselves," the rapper continued.

"So instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church."

Last October, Ye and Adidas divorced over the former anti-Semitic outbursts that cost the latter $1.3 billion.

In May, the company moved forward with its plan to sell some of the unsold shoes and donate the proceeds to NGOs fighting for the cause West attacked.