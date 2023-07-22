 
Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, other A-Listers welcome Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

By
Web Desk

July 22, 2023

Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, other A-Listers welcome Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

American TV star Kim Kardashian and legendary footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham were the first stars to be seen at the much-anticipated debut of global superstar Lionel Messi in MLS on Friday.

Kim and Victoria were among other A-listers to watch Messi's game as Inter Miami took on Cruz Azul in Fort Lauderdale Friday night.

Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, other A-Listers welcome Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Kardashian posed with Victoria and David Beckham, alongside her two sons.

Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, other A-Listers welcome Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

LeBron James, NBA icon, was also photographed inside DRV PNK Stadium, sporting a bucket hat and a white fit. He and David Beckham posed for a photo taken by Victoria in the minutes leading up to kick off.

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim has been seen enjoying several big soccer games this season alongside her son, Saint.

