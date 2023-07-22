Is Twitter vying to explore recruitment sector?

A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 18, 2022. — Reuters

Twitter, the microblogging site, is now vying to explore the recruitment sector in its bid to encroach upon LinkedIn's territory with its alleged new feature Twitter Hiring.

The social media giant will reportedly roll out a new tool to let verified businesses post job advertisements on its platform.

There is no official public announcement on the feature by Twitter yet, but some verified users have claimed to have access to the feature.

The Big Tech company has also, reportedly, created a dedicated account with its username @TwitterHiring; but, despite being an affiliate account, nothing has been posted on it yet.



The feature has reportedly been named "Twitter Hiring" and was revealed by an app researcher named Nima Owji, who shared an image describing its function on the platform.

According to details available so far, the microblogging site is marketing this tool to verified companies, so they could attract potential candidates for their job openings.

Each verified firm can add up to five job posts to its Twitter profile. However, businesses must connect a supported applicant tracking system or XML feed to easily add their jobs on the social media platform.

In May, interestingly, Musk hinted at the possibility of introducing job listings on the bird app after a user suggested implementing dating features on the platform instead.

The head of Space X, who also owns Twitter since its takeover in October last year, responded saying, "Interesting Idea. Maybe jobs too."

WorkWeek, a content creating company, has already begun using the new feature. after its chief executive officer, Adam Ryan made a joke by tweeting a screenshot of the job listings. Ryan's joke was directed towards Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter competitor, Threads.

While there is secrecy around the launch timeline and wider availability of the tool, it seems like the social media site is stepping towards diversifying its market and offerings to attract more business users, particularly in the recruitment sector.