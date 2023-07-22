Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire party on yacht with bikini-clad beauties

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire enjoy a vacation in France

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire took a trip to the waters of St. Tropez with some bikini clad beauties on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Oscar winner and the Spiderman star were seen basking in the sun on a yacht during their sunny vacation on the French Riviera.

They've been enjoying the hot summer on the French coast for a week now and seemed to be in high spirits as they spent time with their elegant companions.

The star famous for his role in Inception wore an electric blue swimsuit before diving into the sea to refresh himself. In contrast, Tobey chose a navy swimsuit and completed his look with a matching cap and black sunglasses.

The pair appeared carefree and relaxed, just a day after being seen in casual attire at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez. They made a stylish entrance on their speedboat, both wearing baseball caps to keep a low profile.

DiCaprio was spotted wearing a facemask upon arriving at the club, along with a simple white T-shirt, beige shorts, and black trainers.

Meanwhile, the former Spiderman actor kept it simple with a faded grey T-shirt and black shorts, polishing the lenses of his sunglasses.

Leonardo seemed to be enjoying his vacation, engaging in conversations with his friends on the boat while holding on to his shades to prevent them from flying away in the wind.

These photos were taken after the Titanic star was seen partying with two of his rumored girlfriends, Neelam Gill and Maya Jama in London on Thursday evening.