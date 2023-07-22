Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet baby bump progression pics

Kourtney Kardashian shares series of pics showing baby bump progression

On Instagram Friday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of photos showcasing her baby bump at different stages of her pregnancy. Her post revealed that she has a fondness for black and silver maternity clothing, as well as double denim.

The Poosh founder, who announced her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last month, was captured in the first photo seated on a director's chair, wearing a stylish black bodysuit that accentuated her bump while looking off to her right. Her pregnancy has been marked by a great sense of style.

In another photo, Kardashian was seen standing in front of an intricate wooden door with her eyes closed and her hand on her hip, wearing the same black outfit as before with a lace dress that hinted at the beginnings of her bump, suggesting it was taken earlier on in her pregnancy.

Additionally, the reality TV star shared two images of herself posing next to and even on top of a pool table, dressed entirely in silver with a matching purse and her shirt undone to reveal her growing belly.

In her Instagram post, Kardashian also shared a mirror selfie and a recent black-and-white photo of her bump visible through a double denim outfit.

In the latter picture, she wore a jacket that was buttoned just above her growing belly and ran her hands through her hair while looking off into the distance.