Oppenheimer or Barbie: Which movie did Rishi Sunak and family watch first?

UK PM Rishi Sunak and family is all smiles in this picture taken at a theatre. — Twitter/@RishiSunak

There is a double marathon going on in cinemas across the globe since the release of Greta Grewig's "Barbie" and the historical epic "Oppenheimer", two of the most anticipated movies of the year.



The two films hit the screens on July 21, with the moviegoers barrelling to the theatres to watch their favourite movie. However, many struggled while deciding which movie to watch first.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak found himself in a similar situation when he took his family — his wife and two daughters — to the movie. However, it looks like they chose to watch Barbie first because of "girls".

The UK leader took to Twitter to share a glance at his time out with his followers as he posted a picture that was likely clicked at a cinema.

If it wasn't for the brochure, Sunak's wife Akshata Murty was holding, the clothing made it obvious which movie they were going to watch.

"The family vote was only ever going one way… Barbie first it is," Sunak wrote with the hashtag #Barbenheimer on Twitter.

The media have billed the faceoff between the frothy comedy "Barbie" and the Cillian Murphy starrer, nuclear arms biopic "Oppenheimer" — as "Barbenheimer."

The hashtag has been trending on social media even before the film’s release this Friday.

Barbie is all about the iconic doll, while Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller based on J Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is known as the “father of the atomic bomb”.