 

Property leaks: UAE embassies reaffirm seriousness in protecting global financial system

Global collaborative investigative journalism project reveals ownership of properties of global elite in Dubai

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Representational image of Dubai. — Meta AI

After major revelations regarding thousands of elite property holders in Dubai, two embassies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaffirmed their commitment and seriousness to safeguard the global financial system.

“The country takes its role in protecting the integrity of the global financial system extremely seriously,” statements issued by the UAE's embassies in the United Kingdom and Norway read.

The UAE officials — including at the ministries of interior, economy, and justice — and Dubai Police, however, did not respond to detailed questions.

The statement issued by the UAE embassies further said that the country continues to pursue global criminals while working closely with international partners to disrupt and deter all forms of illicit finance.

“The UAE is committed to continuing these efforts and actions more than ever today and over the longer term,” it added.

The response came after a global collaborative investigative journalism project revealed the ownership of properties of the global elite in Dubai. 

The project — ‘Dubai Unlocked’ — based on the data that provides a detailed overview of hundreds of thousands of properties in Dubai and information about their ownership or usage, largely from 2020 and 2022, surfaced on Tuesday.

Properties purchased in the name of companies and those that are in commercial areas are not part of this analysis.

The list includes political figures, globally sanctioned individuals, alleged money launderers and criminals. Pakistanis have also been identified on the list and their combined value has been estimated at around $11 billion.

More than a dozen retired military officials and their families, as well as bankers and bureaucrats, own properties in upscale Dubai areas, according to data revealed by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project’s (OCCRP) Dubai Unlocked project.

More From World

Deadly collision in Florida kills 8 migrant workers

Deadly collision in Florida kills 8 migrant workers
Will Melania Trump appear for Donald Trump in court?

Will Melania Trump appear for Donald Trump in court?
Orcas sink yacht in Strait of Gibraltar

Orcas sink yacht in Strait of Gibraltar
Stormy Daniels claimed to have preferred Donald Trump over this NFL star

Stormy Daniels claimed to have preferred Donald Trump over this NFL star
New £2.4bn bridge to cut down travel time between Bahrain, Qatar

New £2.4bn bridge to cut down travel time between Bahrain, Qatar
Mark Zuckerberg celebrating 40th birthday on new superyacht?

Mark Zuckerberg celebrating 40th birthday on new superyacht?
Nearly '76m IDPs' recorded worldwide with number likely to rise

Nearly '76m IDPs' recorded worldwide with number likely to rise
WATCH: Kamala Harris drops f-bomb while giving advice to young people video

WATCH: Kamala Harris drops f-bomb while giving advice to young people
US warns India of 'sanctions' over 10-year Chabahar port deal with Iran

US warns India of 'sanctions' over 10-year Chabahar port deal with Iran
Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation

Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation
Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with

Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with
Dark side of First Lady Jill Biden revealed

Dark side of First Lady Jill Biden revealed