PM Shehbaz asks Faisalabad to vote for PML-N to avenge 2018 polls

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad on July 23, 2023. — YouTube/Geo News

PM Shehbaz says he will serve country as a worker.

Says issues of Pakistan won't be solved by "witchcraft".

"There there is no sign of default anymore," says premier.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday asked the supporters in Faisalabad to vote for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming general elections to avenge the 2018 polls.

The premier made these remarks while addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of development projects, including Faisalabad Satyana bypass linking Motorway-3. He said that he will serve the people as a worker under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

"The PML-N will change the fate of Pakistan if they are given a five-year mandate," said PM Shehbaz while urging the people to support Nawaz Sharif.

Berating the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the prime minister said that the previous government is poisoning the society.

"What did the former government do in the last four years? That person [Imran Khan] signed a deal with the IMF [International Monetary Fund] and then violated it," said the PM.

PM Shehbaz also said that the issues of Pakistan will not be solved by "witchcraft" but by hard work and honesty.

The prime minister also said that his brother Nawaz was disqualified on baseless allegations, adding that there were 400 names in the Panama list excluding Nawaz.

Speaking about the economy of Pakistan, PM Shehbaz said that there is no sign of default anymore. He also assured the nation that Pakistan will compete with India in the economic field in the next ten years.

He said that the political parties will continue to be united in the future, adding that the "impersonators will be defeated by the power of the vote".

He said that his government had distributed Rs 100 billion across Pakistan after the last year’s devastating floods that had affected millions of people.

He said they had steered the country out of default due to the joint efforts of coalition government.

The prime minister also announced to give millions of laptops to the young people if came to power besides, developing agriculture, natural resources and minerals sectors.

About hike in prices of electricity, the prime minister maintained that it was not applicable to those consumers using upto 200 units.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, in his address, said the two development projects would cost Rs10 billion and help save fuel, time and spur economic activities in the district.



He said that due to personal interest of the prime minister during his tenures as chief minister of Punjab had completed different mega uplift projects in Faisalabad, adding serving the masses was practically proved by the Sharif brothers.

The minister berated the PTI’s government and its leadership for their failure to initiate any development project in the country, adding the PML-N government was removed through a conspiracy which badly affected the country’s economy and politics.

“Whenever Pakistan is mired into crises, it were always Mian Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N that steered the country out of challenges,” he said while commending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his relentless efforts for the country during the last fourteen months of the government.

(With additional input from APP)