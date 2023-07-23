Good Samaritan shooting kills one injures other

A police officer views the crime scene, where according to the Portland Police Bureau one person was shot dead and five others were wounded, at Normandale Park in Portland, Oregon, US.,— Reuters/File

Authorities in Oregon said Saturday that one person was dead and another was injured after an armed suspect entered Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and opened fire in Portland before fleeing the scene.

The suspect in the Good Samaritan shooting was killed after he was stopped in a vehicle by police in Gresham, east of Portland, according to a press release from the police.

The police received the reports and responded Good Samaritan shooting at around 11am local time after they were told that there was an armed man inside the hospital, according to Sargent Kevin Allen.

The police were told that a person had opened fire inside the hospital. "A witness told officers the suspected shooter had already left the hospital by the time police arrived," Allen said.

Bobby Smallwood, a security guard at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, was shot and killed during the incident, the statement from the police and the hospital read.

The hospital said that another unnamed staff member was injured and is in stable condition.

A nearby grocery store was evacuated and searched by the police as a part of an intensive investigation.

Portland police said: "Officers later located the suspect and stopped the vehicle he was in. During the incident, shots were fired by police. The suspect is deceased. No officers were injured."

The statement from Portland police also stated that three officers "used deadly force in this incident," and their "identities would be made public within 15 days barring any security threats."

The release also stated that the hospital, which was put on lockdown after the incident, lifted its shelter-in-place directive around 4:15pm local time.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the suspect.

"Words cannot express the profound grief we are experiencing," said Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health's president and CEO, in a statement.

"We offer our unwavering support to Bobby’s loved ones, to our patients in our care, to the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan and to all of our employees and providers suffering today."