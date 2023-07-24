 
menu menu menu

Horror as great white shark attacks young swimmer in Western Australia

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

A great white shark is seen in the waters near Guadalupe Island off the coast of Mexico. — Reuters/File
A great white shark is seen in the waters near Guadalupe Island off the coast of Mexico. — Reuters/File

A person in his 20s surfing near the picturesque Gnarabup Beach, south of Perth was attacked by a great White Shark Monday and was injured, with authorities in Australia saying the victim is in stable condition.

The man was bitten while enjoying a morning surf near the popular surfing spot on the Western coast.

A spokesperson for Western Australia Country Health Service told AFP the young man was in "stable condition Monday evening".

The beach was closed off by the local authorities "to ensure the safety of the community", while state authorities called on people to report shark sightings.

According to The West Australian newspaper, he was helped by a nurse after he managed to reach a nearby cafe.

Other surfers took him to a local hospital and he was later transferred to the larger Bunbury Regional Hospital, with photos on the newspaper’s website showing him arriving on a stretcher, sitting upright and awake.

More than 100 of the world's 370-plus shark species live in Western Australian waters — from the 30-centimeter pygmy shark to the world’s biggest fish, the gentle whale shark, which can grow up to 12 meters long.

Earlier last month a Russian national was killed in a tiger shark attack near the city of Hurghada at a Red Sea resort.

According to Egypt’s environment ministry, it had caught the shark and was examining it in a laboratory to try and determine the reasons for the rare attack.

According to the Taronga Conservation Society’s Australian Shark Incident Database, there have been 16 deadly shark attacks recorded in the waters off Western Australia since 2010, the most recent in February this year, when a teenage girl died.

More From World:

Putin says Kyiv's counteroffensive 'failed', as he meets Lukashenko

Putin says Kyiv's counteroffensive 'failed', as he meets Lukashenko
Rhodes wildfire triggers evacuation in Greece as strong winds may fan flames

Rhodes wildfire triggers evacuation in Greece as strong winds may fan flames
Four wounded as man stabs people in Maryland

Four wounded as man stabs people in Maryland
Stabbing in western Japan injures three people; suspect arrested

Stabbing in western Japan injures three people; suspect arrested
Flooding in Nova Scotia triggers rescue operations as 4 go missing

Flooding in Nova Scotia triggers rescue operations as 4 go missing
Oppenheimer or Barbie: Which movie did Rishi Sunak and family watch first?

Oppenheimer or Barbie: Which movie did Rishi Sunak and family watch first?
No more work from home? Experts suggest hybrid work as best solution

No more work from home? Experts suggest hybrid work as best solution
Surviving the heat: What strategy cities adopt to save lives from extreme heatwaves?

Surviving the heat: What strategy cities adopt to save lives from extreme heatwaves?

New fathers can also suffer from postnatal depression: study

New fathers can also suffer from postnatal depression: study